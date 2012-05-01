Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Russia ranked ninth in terms of the number of inbound tourist arrivals in Europe in 2010. Travel and tourism in Russia is expected to contribute 1.4% to the national GDP as well as 1.4% of the country’s total employment in 2011. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), investments in Russia’s travel and tourism industry are expected to account for 2.1% of the total investments in the country in 2011, and are expected to increase by 6.4% per annum in 2012. The tourist volume in Russia increased from 152.8 million in 2007 to 170.6 million in 2011, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during the 2007–2011 review period. The growth in tourist volume could be attributed to factors such as the country’s strong economy, rising disposable income levels and government initiatives to promote the country as a tourist destination. The growth in tourism and the country’s positive investment environment are expected to drive future growth for travel intermediaries. Gross bookings are expected to reach RUB1.10 trillion by 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period. The rapid development of e-commerce offers significant potential for the underpenetrated online travel market.



Scope



'Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Russian Travel Intermediaries Industry' report provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries industry in Russia:



- It details historical values for the Russian travel intermediaries industry for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel intermediaries industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the demand drivers, market entry strategies and marketing and growth strategies in the Russian travel intermediaries industry

- The report profiles top travel intermediaries companies in Russia



Reasons to Buy



- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Russian travel intermediaries industry and each sector within it

- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Russian travel intermediaries industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel intermediaries industry in Russia, and formulate effective market-entry strategies

- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the travel intermediaries industry’s key categories, including travel agents, tour operators and online travel sites



Key Highlights



- Strong economic forecasts and business confidence will benefit the market for travel services in Russia. In the 2012–2016 forecast period, the travel intermediaries industry in Russia is projected to grow from RUB733.5 billion in 2012 to RUB1.10 trillion in 2016, increasing at a CAGR of 13.7%

- Growing internet penetration will drive demand for online travel sites

- Mobile travel applications are expected to change the dynamics of the travel intermediaries market

- The metasearch engine is an innovative product strategy that companies such as Momondo and Jizo.com are offering to customers in order to provide fast services and differentiate themselves from intense competition



Companies Mentioned



Red Star Travel TUI Russia & CIS Momondo.com Turizm.ru



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/58953/emerging-opportunities-and-growth-prospects-in-the-russian-travel-intermediaries-industry-analyses-and-forecasts-to-2016.html