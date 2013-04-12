Emerging Opportunities in Italy's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Italys cards and payments market, including:



- Current and forecast values for each category of Italys cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

- Comprehensive analysis of the industrys market attractiveness and future growth areas

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Italys cards and payments industry

- Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

- Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

- Competitive landscape of Italys cards and payments industry



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166009



Summary



The global financial crisis and conservative consumer spending are expected to provide substantial scope for the growth of prepaid cards in Italy over the forecast period, as prepaid cards enable customers to set spending limits. Debit cards will continue to remain as the largest card category both in terms of volume and transaction value. Credit and charge cards are both expected to record negative growth. The debt crisis and subsequent austerity policies have reduced customer confidence, leading to a decline in overall consumer spending. The traditionally credit-averse nature of Italian consumers, coupled with their conservative spending attitude, is expected to result in a decline in credit card-based transactions. This is expected to reduce new credit card issuance over the forecast period and increase issuance of prepaid cards as customers prefer pre-planned or budgeted spending. As a result, banks have attempted to add features to prepaid cards such as online functionality, global usability and easy reloading.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Italys cards and payments industry

It provides current values for Italys cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Italys cards and payments industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions

It profiles the major banks in Italys cards and payments industry



Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Italys cards and payments industry and each market within it

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Italys cards and payments industry

Assess the competitive dynamics in Italys cards and payments industry

Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in Italy

Gain insights into key regulations governing Italys cards and payments industry



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/emerging-opportunities-in-italys-cards-and-payments-industry-market-size-trends-and-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape



Key Highlights



The prepaid card category is expected to have the strongest growth prospects, both in terms of card volume and transaction value. The category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% in volume terms over the forecast period, and at a CAGR of 15.03% in terms of transaction value.

The growth of card-based transactions is also expected to be fueled by the Italian treasurys cap on merchant service charges (MSCs). These are the fees paid to acquiring banks by retailers which accept card payments. The Italian treasury has levied a 1.5% cap on MSCs for retail transactions, and has banned MSCs for petrol purchases below EUR100 (US$128.6 billion).

The Italian banking community has made significant efforts to align the countrys payment system with SEPA standards. SEPA credit transfers and payment cards were made available in Italy in January 2008, and in April 2011 the Bank of Italy introduced an e-Money directive to reduce cash transactions.

Non-banking operators such as Poste Italiane, which caters to a large customer base and offers diverse products, are posing intense competition to banks. This has prompted banks to diversify their product and marketing strategies, focusing on adding functionality to prepaid cards.



Related Reports:



Emerging Opportunities in Thailands Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165777



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Thailand’s cards and payments market, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Thailand’s cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Thailand’s cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Thailand’s cards and payments industry



Emerging Opportunities in the Kuwaits Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165258



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Kuwaits cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each segment of Kuwaits cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industrys market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Kuwaits cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Kuwaits cards and payments industry



About Us

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact



M/s Sheela



90 Sate Street, Suite 700



Albany, NY 12207



Tel: +1-518-618-1030



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948



Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz



http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/