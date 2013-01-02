Recently published research from Timetric, "Emerging Opportunities in Japan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Japan is the third largest national economy in the world and according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the 25th highest per capita GDP in 2011. The Japanese cards and payments industry registered marginal growth during the review period (2008-2012), with a combined card volume CAGR of 3.79%. The 2011 earthquake affected economic growth, but a positive economic outlook, a need for contactless payment systems and secured technology, the growth of e-commerce, and increasing per capita incomes have facilitated the overall growth of the cards and payments industry. During the review period, the size of the cards and payments industry in terms of volume increased at a CAGR of 3.79% to reach 975 million cards in 2012, while in value terms, the industry valued JPY56.8 trillion (US$713 billion). During the review period, the Japanese cards and payments industry was mainly driven by strong growth in the prepaid cards category, which registered a review-period CAGR of 15.03% in volume terms, increasing from 113.2 million in 2008 to 198.3 million in 2012. The debit cards category registered the slowest growth during the review period, at a CAGR of 0.36%, from 409 million cards in 2008 to 414.9 million in 2012. Overall, Japanese consumer prefers to use cash rather than cards when making purchases.
Key Highlights
- During the review period, the Japanese cards and payments industry was mainly driven by strong growth in the prepaid cards category, which registered a review-period CAGR of 15.03% in volume terms, increasing from 113.2 million in 2008 to 198.3 million in 2012.
- The Japanese government has taken steps to clean up the industry through the introduction of Money Lending Control and Regulation (MLCR) in 2010, a set of rules which were designed to regulate industry practices.
- Institutions were forced to check the credit history of people applying for credit cards and loans which exceeded JPY300,000.
- Japan has found a highly successful formula which is increasingly integrating the worlds of e-commerce and traditional retail into a single 'clicks and mortar' e-payments environment.
- Over the forecast period, the transaction value of prepaid cards is expected to reach JPY4.1 trillion (US$51 billion), a CAGR of 8.14%.
- The cards and payments industry in Japan is shifting away from magnetic strip-based infrastructure to EMV infrastructure and contactless cards which offer enhanced security. Regional figures released by EMV Co., which sets EMV standards and technical specifications across the world, show a 36% global increase in card usage, making the EMV standard the leading payments system worldwide.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Japan's cards and payments market
- It provides current values for Japan's cards and payments market for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Citibank, Japan Post Bank, Shinsei Bank
