Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Emerging Opportunities in Morocco's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape market report to its offering

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Moroccos cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each category of Moroccos cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industrys market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Moroccos cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Moroccos cards and payments industry



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Moroccos cards and payments industry.

It provides current values for Moroccos cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017.

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Moroccos cards and payments industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions

It profiles the major banks in Moroccos cards and payments industry



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Morocco's cards and payments industry and each market within it

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Morocco's cards and payments industry

Assess the competitive dynamics in Morocco's cards and payments industry

Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in Morocco

Gain insights into key regulations governing Morocco's cards and payments industry



Key Highlights

Banks and retail outlets in Morocco expanded their infrastructure networks during the review period. The number of automated teller machines (ATMs) installed grew from 3,629 in 2008 to 5,421 in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 10.56%. The increasing acceptance of debit and credit cards at retail outlets and a consumer shift towards making purchases directly with cards resulted in an increasing number of point-of-service (POS) transactions during the review period. The number of POS terminals in Morocco recorded a review-period CAGR of 4.67%, rising from 19,000 terminals in 2008 to 22,802 in 2012.

During the review period, the central bank mandated the use of chip-based ATM cards, and EMV standards for credit cards, resulting in all leading banks offering EMV-compliant cards by the end of 2012. Moreover, the introduction of transaction alerts via short message services (SMSs) and the adoption of stronger authentication methods for online transactions resulted in a decline in card fraud at a review-period CAGR of 7.78%, from MAD31.0 million (US$4.0 million) in 2008 to MAD22.4 million (US$2.6 million) in 2012.

Banks and other card issuers have been focusing on various customer segments by offering customized products. With competitive pressures in the Moroccan cards and payments industry, banks and issuers are developing marketing strategies with the aim of attracting larger customer bases. In addition to mass market offerings such as cashback, discounts for retail outlets, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and rewards points, banks and card issuers are also issuing customized cards focusing on particular customer groups.

Banks are segmenting their customer base in order to maximize the potential of expanding their market shares in each card category. Banks such as Attijariwafa Bank have launched prepaid cards specially targeting women, while Banque Populaire and Attijariwafa Bank launched bank cards for students and the youth demographic aged 1217. Credit and debit cards specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate customers are also prevalent.



Companies Mentioned



Attijariwafa Bank

Banque Marocaine du Commerce Extrieur (BMCE) Bank

Banque Populaire

Credit du Maroc



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