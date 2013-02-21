Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in New Zealand's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The cards industry as a whole grew moderately at a CAGR of 4.99% during the review period (2007-2012), primarily driven by the prepaid and debit card categories. The slow growth in the cards industry was mainly due to global economic crises as well as the ripple effects of the Christchurch earthquake that impacted the growth of major industries in the country. During the review period, debit cards occupied the largest share in the overall cards and payments industry, and recorded a CAGR of 6.48%. Prepaid cards grew at a CAGR of 5.82% in the same period. The overall card industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% over the forecast period (2013-2017), driven primarily by the debit and prepaid cards categories, which are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.92% and 4.53% respectively. The credit cards category is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period, while charge cards are expected to exhibit negative growth at a CAGR of -1.55%.
Key Highlights
- The New Zealand cards and payments industry grew moderately both in value and volume terms during the review period. Over the forecast period it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.77% in volume terms, and 3.75% in value terms.
- Greater use of debit, credit and prepaid cards for high-value retail purchases and international travel is expected to contribute to the growth in overall transaction value.
- The growing market for online trade in New Zealand is one of the primary factors responsible for the expansion of the country's cards and payments industry. The number of online shoppers in New Zealand increased from 1.4 million in 2010 to 2.0 million in 2012.
- The growth in m-commerce has been enhanced by increased smartphone use in New Zealand. The increasing capabilities of smartphone devices, an exponential rise in mobile device applications and falling prices have been instrumental in driving m-commerce.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of New Zealand's cards and payments market
- It provides current values for New Zealand's cards and payments market for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting New Zealand's cards and payments industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions
- It profiles the major banks in New Zealand's cards and payments market
Reasons to Purchase
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to New Zealand's cards and payments market and each market within it
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within New Zealand's cards and payments market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in New Zealand's cards and payments market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANZ New Zealand, Westpac New Zealand Ltd, ASB Bank, Kiwibank
