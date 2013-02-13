New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Emerging Opportunities in Romania's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Romania has a developing upper-mid-sized economy which is the eleventh-largest in the European Union (EU) by total nominal GDP, and the eighth-largest based on purchasing power parity. During the review period (2008-2012), the Romanian cards and payments industry registered marginal growth, with a combined card volume CAGR of 1.45%. Romania was heavily affected by the global financial downturn and its GDP contracted by -2.6% in 2009, forcing the government to enact harsh austerity measures and borrow heavily from the IMF to reduce its budget deficit to 4.4% of GDP in 2011, and to 3% of GDP in 2012. While the budget deficit stood at 6.6% in 2010, below the IMF agreed target of 6.8%, the growth of e-commerce, increasing levels of per capita income, growth in the automotive industry and improved travel and tourism dynamics have facilitated the overall growth of the cards and payments industry. Forecasts predict recovery at a CAGR at 3.38% by the end of 2017.
Eastern Europe's emerging consumer economies are prime targets for credit card growth, including domestic and foreign issuers, and Romania is no exception. Romania's economy has expanded at a steady rate following its accession to the EU in January 2007, due to the rapid rises in average monthly wages and consumer expenditure. Although Romania's cards and payments industry has only being in existence for around 10 years, with a corresponding lack of consumer awareness, many issuers are targeting the Romanian industry with a range of increasingly sophisticated card products, such as revolving credit.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Romanian cards and payments industry grew substantially both in volume and value terms during the review period. In terms of number of transactions, it grew marginally from 267.0 million transactions in 2008 to 364.8 million in 2012, at a CAGR of 8.12%.
- Debit card transactions remained the key growth driver, followed by charge cards. Over the forecast period, the total transaction volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% to reach 466.7 million transactions by the end of 2017
- As banking customers become more sophisticated, banks need to differentiate their product offerings, and card customization is gaining more attention. Other services include internet banking, or serving niche segments such as students or high-end, affluent customers
- The central bank has issued various regulatory reforms citing the increased credit card and internet fraud statistics in Romania. The country also has some of the highest rates of cybercrime and online credit card fraud in the world.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Romania's cards and payments industry.
- It provides current value for Romania's cards and payments market for the year 2012 and forecast figure for the year 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unicredit Tiriac Bank, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in Russia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the US Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Argentina's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Hong Kong's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Australia's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Germany's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Japan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Czech Republic's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Indonesia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape