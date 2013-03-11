Emerging Opportunities in Sweden's Cards and Payments Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Sweden is an export-oriented mixed economy, ranking as the fourth most competitive country in the world according to the World Economic Forum 2012–2013. Sweden is moving fast towards being an electronic and cashless-driven economy. Its cards industry as a whole grew marginally at a CAGR of 1.23% during the review period, primarily driven by the debit and credit card categories. The slow growth in the cards industry was mainly due to global economic crises as well as the Eurozone debt crisis that impacted the growth of major industries across Europe.



During the review period, debit cards occupied the largest share in the overall cards and payments industry, and recorded a CAGR of 3.38%. The overall card industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% over the forecast period, driven primarily by the debit cards category, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.81%. The credit cards category is also expected to grow, with a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period, while charge cards are expected to exhibit positive growth at a CAGR of 2.51%.



Scope

- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Sweden’s cards and payments market

- It provides current values for Sweden’s cards and payments market for 2011 and forecast figures for 2016

- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Sweden’s cards and payments industry

- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions

- It profiles the major banks in Sweden’s cards and payments market



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Sweden’s cards and payments market and each market within it

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Sweden’s cards and payments market

- Assess the competitive dynamics in Sweden’s cards and payments market

- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in Sweden

- Gain insights into key regulations governing Sweden’s cards and payments market



Key Highlights

- Sweden is moving fast towards being an electronic and cashless-driven economy. The cards industry as a whole grew marginally at a CAGR of 1.23% during the review period, primarily driven by the debit and credit card categories.

- The overall card industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% over the forecast period, driven primarily by the debit cards category, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.81%.

- As banking customers become more sophisticated, banks are looking to differentiate their product offerings and card customization is gaining attention.

- Contactless and NFC payments are also being rolled out extensively across Sweden.

- The growing market for online trade in Sweden is one of the primary factors responsible for the expansion of the country’s cards and payments industry.



Companies Mentioned



Nordea Bank Westra Wermlands Sparbank Svenska Handelsbanken AB Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Swedbank



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100396/emerging-opportunities-in-swedens-cards-and-payments-industry-market-size-trends-and-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape.html