New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Emerging Opportunities in Taiwan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The Taiwanese card payments channel demonstrated moderate growth during the review period. In terms of number of cards in circulation, the channel grew at a CAGR of 2.41% to reach 119.0 million in 2012. Robust banking infrastructure in the country and a shift towards cashless transactions by consumers contributed to the growth of the channel during the review period. Card volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.49% over the forecast period, to reach 135.8 million in 2017. In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel declined from TWD12.6 trillion (US$400.1 billion) in 2008 to TWD10.6 trillion (US$356.8 billion) in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of -4.34%. This was due to a 27.2% decline in card transaction value in 2009 due to the global financial crisis. While card transaction value has recovered and shown positive growth since 2010, it is yet to reach pre-recession levels. It is expected to grow from TWD11.0 trillion (US$373.0 billion) in 2013 to TWD13.2 trillion (US$447.6 billion) in 2017, at a forecast-period CAGR of 4.65%. In 2012, debit cards dominated the card payments channel with a 68.5% share, followed by credit cards with 29.2%.
Key Highlights
- The total population of Taiwan at the end of 2012 was 23.4 million and the number of cards in the country was 119.0 million, suggesting an average of five cards per person.
- The total population of Taiwan at the end of 2012 was 23.4 million and the number of cards in the country was 119.0 million, suggesting an average of five cards per person.
- In Taiwan, mobile commerce, gifts, entertainment, online purchases and travel hold positive growth potential and are expected to drive growth in the debit, credit and prepaid cards categories.
- In early 2013, Visa Taiwan announced that all major banks in Taiwan are planning to issue debit cards that support payWave technology by the end of 2013. Similarly, MasterCard entered into a partnership with leading banks in the country to issue contactless cards.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Citibank Taiwan, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Limited, Cathay United Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank, E.Sun Commercial Bank, Bank SinoPac, Taishin International Bank, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club
