Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Emerging Opportunities in the Charge Cards Market in Ukraine: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends market report to its offering

Emerging Opportunities in the Charge Cards Market in Ukraine: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends is the result of extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the Charge Cards market in Ukraine. The report provides insights on emerging consumer attitudes and market trends, and also provides market size and growth potential by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume of charge cards in Ukraine. This report also includes competitive landscape, industry dynamics and strategies adopted by the key competitors in the Ukrainian cards and payment industry.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of charge card industry in Ukraine

It provides current values for charge card industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Ukraine cards and payment industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the charge card market in Ukraine

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities for the charge card industry in Ukraine

Assess the competitive dynamics in Ukraine cards and payment industry

Gain insights into key regulations governing the cards and payment industry in Ukraine



Key Highlights

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Companies Mentioned



PrivatBank

Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Ukrsotsbank



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