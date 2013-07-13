New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Emerging Opportunities in the Credit Card Market in Malaysia: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the credit card market in Malaysia. The report provides insights on emerging consumer attitudes and market trends, and also provides market size and growth potential by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume of credit card in Malaysia. This report also includes competitive landscape, industry dynamics and strategies adopted by the key competitors in the Malaysian cards and payment industry.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of credit card industry in Malaysia
- It provides current values for credit card industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Malaysia cards and payment industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the credit card market in Malaysia
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities for the credit card industry in Malaysia
- Assess the competitive dynamics in Malaysia cards and payment industry
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling credit card in Malaysia
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the cards and payment industry in Malaysia
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Maybank, CIMB, RHB Bank, Public Bank (PB)
