Emerging Opportunities in the Debit Cards Market in the UK: Market Size, Industry: Now at MaketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Timetrics "Emerging Opportunities in the Debit Cards Market in the UK: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends" provides market analysis, information and insights into the debit cards market in the United Kingdom

Current and forecast market values for the debit cards industry

Market attractiveness and future growth prospects for the cards and payment industry in the United Kingdom

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the cards and payment industry in the United Kingdom

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market



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Summary



"Emerging Opportunities in the Debit Cards Market in the UK: Market Size, Industry Drivers and Consumer Trends" is the result of extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the debit cards market in the United Kingdom. The report provides insights on emerging consumer attitudes and market trends, and also provides market size and growth potential by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume of debit cards in the United Kingdom. This report also includes competitive landscape, industry dynamics and strategies adopted by the key competitors in the United Kingdom cards and payment industry.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of debit cards industry in the United Kingdom

It provides current values for debit cards industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting the United Kingdom cards and payment industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry



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Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the debit cards market in the United Kingdom

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities for the debit cards industry in the United Kingdom

Assess the competitive dynamics in the United Kingdom cards and payment industry

Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling debit cards in the United Kingdom



Table of Content



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions



2 ANALYSIS OF MARKET ENVIRONMENT AND KEY TRENDS AND DRIVERS

2.1 Payment Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies

2.1.1 ATMs

2.1.2 POS terminals

2.1.3 Near-field communication (NFC)

2.1.4 Internet penetration

2.1.5 Network related



3 CARDS AND PAYMENTS INDUSTRY SHARE ANALYSIS

3.1 Overview of the Cards and Payments Industry

3.1.1 Cash

3.1.2 Checks

3.1.3 Credit transfer



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