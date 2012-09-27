New Financial Services market report from BRICdata: "Emerging Opportunities in the Non Resident Bangladeshi Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- During the review period, Bangladesh's GDP at constant prices recorded a CAGR of XX% to reach a value of US$XX billion in 2011. This growth is expected to accelerate to a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, to reach a projected value of US$XX billion in 2016. During the review period, Bangladesh's inflation rate peaked when compared in 2011 and 2009. However, the country's inflation rate is expected to decline over the forecast period to reach a projected value of XX% in 2016. The market capitalization of the Dhaka Stock Exchange increased when compared from 2007 to 2011, recording an impressive CAGR of XX% during the review period. This high growth in the secondary market is expected to attract increased NRB investment.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the wealth management market for non-resident of Bangladesh
- It details the historical values for wealth management market size for non-resident of Bangladesh millionaires for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- The report provides a detailed analysis on investment trends and drivers, marketing strategies, plus the challenges in the wealth management market for non-resident of Bangladesh
- The report profiles the top wealth management providers across the globe providing services to non residents of Bangladesh
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the wealth management market for non-resident of Bangladesh
- Understand the growth drivers of the wealth management market for non-resident of Bangladesh, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the marketing and growth strategies adopted by banks and other wealth management service providers for non-resident of Bangladesh
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HSBC, BRAC Bank, Islami Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank
