Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Among the Sub-Saharan markets covered in this report, South Africa leads the consumer finance industry, followed by Nigeria, Kenya and Botswana. The South Africa consumer finance market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% during the review period (2007-2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 3.29% over the forecast period (2012-2016). The robust growth will be primarily driven by rising disposable income, but strict money lending measures will also contribute to the industry's growth. The Nigerian consumer finance industry is projected to register a CAGR of 21.18% over the forecast period. The strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic conditions, government intervention and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products. The Kenyan consumer finance market is projected to record a CAGR of 18.21% over the forecast period, driven by the strong macroeconomic conditions and the growing consumer demand for consumer finance products. The Botswanan consumer finance market also recorded strong growth during the review period. Robust real estate industry growth and growing demand for infrastructure development in Sub-Saharan Africa have driven the rising value of the housing loan categories in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Botswana during the review period. South Africa was the largest market for the housing loan category.
Key Highlights
- Housing loans is the largest category in the South African consumer finance market, accounting for 51.5% of the total consumer finance market in 2011. The personal loan segment is the second-largest category, accounting for 28.2% of the total market in 2011.
- The increasing number of vehicle imports into Nigeria is expected to drive the growth of auto sales, boosting the market for auto loans in the country.
- Healthy economic growth and rising income levels encouraged more people to purchase houses during the review period. The number of outstanding housing loan accounts in Kenya increased from 8,724 in 2007 to 16,135 in 2011. The number of housing loans will continue to increase over the forecast period.
- People in Botswana have traditionally been very conservative regarding credit. While the attitude has been changing over the last decade, any slowdown in economic growth in the country may result in consumers returning back to their traditional, conservative behavior.
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the consumer finance market in Sub-Saharan Africa
- It details historical values for the consumer finance market in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- The report provides a detailed analysis on key trends, drivers, marketing strategies and challenges in the consumer finance market in Sub-Saharan Africa
- It outlines the current regulatory frameworks in the industry
