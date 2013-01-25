Emerging Power Markets in South and Central America to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Emerging Power Markets in South and Central America to 2020 - Changing Competitive Dynamics and Clean Energy Investments Position Brazil and Mexico as Regional Leaders



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/emerging-power-markets-in-south-and-central-america-to-2020-changing-competitive-dynamics-and-clean-energy-investments-position-brazil-and-mexico-as-regional-leaders



Summary



GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Emerging Power Markets in South and Central America to 2020 - Changing Competitive Dynamics and Clean Energy Investments Position Brazil and Mexico as Regional Leaders. The report gives an in-depth analysis of power markets in seven of South and Central American countries, with forecasts through 2020. The research analyzes the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the countries respective power sector and provides a detailed forecast of power installed capacity and generation by all types of resources in each market to 2020.



The report also offers a macro economic scenario and market force analysis, and has been built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Scope



- Details on the power markets in the five South and Central American countries of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

- Historical information and forecasts of cumulative installed capacity and generation from 2005 to 2020.

- Historical information and forecasts of annual power consumption from 2005 to 2020.

- Major policies and regulations impacting the power market in all the countries covered.

- The macro economic scenarios in these emerging markets.

- Major active and upcoming power projects in all the countries covered.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160073



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments.

- Identify key markets and investment opportunities for foreign investors in the power industry.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends driving the power market.

- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the markets growth potential.

- The upcoming projects will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion. The information will help in prospect identification.

- Identify the challenges associated with the market to take up necessary actions to transform them into opportunities for future growth.



Latest Reports :

Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160062



Cumene Global Market to 2020 - Phenol Derivatives from China Continue to Drive Global Demand, Further Increasing Regional Dominance: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160063