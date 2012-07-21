Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Power Markets in South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to 2020 - Government's Restructuring Reforms Encouraging Private Participation will Enhance Price Competition and Efficiency" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Emerging Power Markets in South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to 2020 - Government's Restructuring Reforms Encouraging Private Participation will Enhance Price Competition and Efficiency". The report gives an in-depth analysis of power markets in seven of South-East Asia, Middle East and African countries, with forecasts through 2020. The research analyzes the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the countries' respective power sector and provides a detailed forecast of power installed capacity and generation by all types of resources in each market to 2020.
The report also offers a macro economic scenario and market force analysis, and has been built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Details on the power markets in the seven South-East Asia, Middle East and African countries of Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Morocco.
- Historical information and forecasts of cumulative installed capacity and generation from 2005 to 2020.
- Historical information and forecasts of annual power consumption from 2005 to 2020.
- Major policies and regulations impacting the power market in all the countries covered.
- Porter's Five Forces analysis of the emerging power markets.
- The macro economic scenarios in these emerging markets.
- Major active and upcoming power projects in all the countries covered.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments.
- Identify key markets and investment opportunities for foreign investors in the power industry.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends driving the power market.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- The upcoming projects will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion. The information will help in prospect identification.
- Identify the challenges associated with the market to take up necessary actions to transform them into opportunities for future growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), EGAT, Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO), Electricity Vietnam, Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA), First Philippine Holdings Corporation, Glow Energy Public Company Limited (GLOW), IPPs, National Power Corporation, PT PLN, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Company Limited (RATCH), Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA)
