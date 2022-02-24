Emerging Trends and Developments in Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- The global meat binders market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for meat products like beef, pork, and poultry has been a major driver for the global meat binders market.



The global cultured meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 214.0 million in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 593.0 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-meat and greener alternatives has been a major driver for the global cultured meat market. Increasing demand for global cultured meat over the forecast period is expected to drive the growth of the scaffolders market over the same period.



The global perception toward animal meat products is shifting towards products like cultured meat. Today, a wide range of functional foods have been developed, including probiotics, prebiotics, and symbiotic foods. These products have changed the approach of considering animals only as a source of energy and nutrition to biologically manufacturing meat that confers benefits on human health.



Consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle is a significant factor driving the demand for meat substitutes.



The global binders and scaffolders for meat & meat substitutes market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors occurring in some of the key countries around the globe. This would prove potential enough to significantly drive the market in value sales during the forecast period. Meat substitutes are being preferred by plant-based meat manufacturers and consumers. Consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle is a significant factor driving the demand for meat substitutes. They also help in reducing the carbon emission in the environment and protect animals. Several companies are interested in this trend of meat alternatives and focusing on developing new plant-based meat products.



Cultured meat manufacturers are expected to dominate North American region



The US is projected to dominate the North American region by 2032, in terms of value. This is attributed to the innovations in cultured meat, which are expected to reduce the environmental impact of meat production and promote human health and food safety by eliminating harmful content such as saturated fats and pathogens. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the cultured meat market during the forecast period in this region. Moreover, high consumer acceptance for cultured meat in the country is supporting the demand for cultured meat.



Key players in this market include ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), Danagreen Co., Ltd (South Korea), Marix Meats (US), and Memphis Meat (US).



