Emerging Trends in Allulose Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis Forecast 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Allulose Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Allulose market is estimated to be over US$ 224.80 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players: Tate & Lyle, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Anderson Advanced Ingredients, LLC, Bonumose LLC, Icon Foods, Samyang Corporation, Ingredion, Inc., Apura Ingredients, SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH, and others.



Allulose Market Segmentation:



Allulose Market by Form :

-Powder

-Liquid



Application:

-Bakery & Confectionery

-Beverages

-Cereals

-Dairy

-Sugar & Sugar Substitutes



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



FDA recently declared that allulose would no longer be listed on Nutrition Facts panels among the list of added sugars and would offer a closer commercial availability. Some of the key suppliers of allulose are Tate & Lyle, and Ingredion. This will ultimately stimulate the consumer awareness for added sugars



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Allulose Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Allulose Market Size

2.2 Allulose Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Allulose Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Allulose Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Allulose Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Allulose Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Allulose Sales by Product

4.2 Global Allulose Revenue by Product

4.3 Allulose Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Allulose Breakdown Data by End User



