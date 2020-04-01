Emerging Trends in Allulose Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis Forecast 2030

Allulose is a perfect swap for sugar. It looks like fructose, which is normally present in natural products. It is significantly devoured by hefty individuals or people with diabetes, since it contains similarly less calories and respectably impacts glucose. Allulose is accessible in granulated structure simply like sugar, however contains 70% of sugar sweetness. At the point when the body devours allulose, it doesn't use into glucose and subsequently, negligibly influences insulin levels or doesn't add to tooth rot. In spite of the fact that this kind of sugar happens in foods grown from the ground, for example, dark colored sugar, maple syrup, dried organic products, and that's just the beginning, researchers can create it in lab.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Allulose Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Allulose market is estimated to be over US$ 224.80 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2030.
Major Key Players: Tate & Lyle, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Anderson Advanced Ingredients, LLC, Bonumose LLC, Icon Foods, Samyang Corporation, Ingredion, Inc., Apura Ingredients, SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH, and others.
Allulose Market Segmentation:
Allulose Market by Form :
-Powder
-Liquid
Application:
-Bakery & Confectionery
-Beverages
-Cereals
-Dairy
-Sugar & Sugar Substitutes
Geographical Segmentation:
-North America
-Europe Centres
-Asia –Pacific
-Rest of world
FDA recently declared that allulose would no longer be listed on Nutrition Facts panels among the list of added sugars and would offer a closer commercial availability. Some of the key suppliers of allulose are Tate & Lyle, and Ingredion. This will ultimately stimulate the consumer awareness for added sugars
Further, the report covers:
-Conventional Allulose Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)
-Market Potential Assessment
-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments
-Investment Mapping
-12+ Key Players Assessment
-Forecast Till 2030
