Emerging Trends in OTA Testing Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The overall OTA testing market is projected to exhibit lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. The growth of the market is propelled by the evolving 5G technology, implementation of OTA testing across the supply chain, and the growing IoT market. The market was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period.



The report covers the OTA testing market on the basis of offering, applications, technology, and geography. Among technologies, LTE accounted for the largest market in 2017. The growing market share of OTA testing in LTE can be attributed to the increasing use of LTE technologies for telecommunications and consumer device applications.



OTA testing for LTE-M for IoT applications will further driver the LTE segment. LTE-M, also known as LTE-MTC (machine-type communications), uses the same spectrum and base stations as LTE and enables true TCP/IP data sessions. LTE-M enables battery-powered devices to send and receive data online via telecommunication service providers such as Verizon or AT&T connection. The increasing demand for LTE technologies such as LTE–M for long-range communications is attributed to the growing need for connectivity among mobile objects spread out across a wide area. This increasing demand drives the growth of the market.



Among applications, automotive and transportation are expected to lead the overall OTA testing market because of the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Telematics, infotainment, and navigation in autonomous cars require testing of various connectivity devices. Major automotive manufacturers are now competing for better connectivity options, which have led to the increasing use of OTA testing in automotive and transportation applications. In the future, vehicles will be equipped with multiple antenna configurations such as MIMO1 technology to maximize data rate. The majority of a vehicle's wireless connectivity technology resides in an embedded telematics control unit, which needs to be tested in various stages, both on its own and with the antenna cluster when they are integrated into the vehicle. Automotive manufacturers use OTA performance testing to assess end-user experience by replicating real-world radio network conditions as seen by the vehicle antenna cluster. OTA testing uses channel emulators in conjunction with either an anechoic chamber or a reverberation chamber to accurately emulate urban, suburban, and rural radio environments.



APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the OTA testing market in 2017. APAC is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in the implementation of IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure, which is expected to drive the market in APAC. APAC is also the largest consumer of telecommunication and consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.



The key restraining factor in the OTA testing market is a non-ideal solution for devices with large form factors. In 2016, Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Eurofins (Luxembourg), UL (US), MVG (Paris), SGS (Switzerland), and Cetecom (Germany) led the Ota testing market.



