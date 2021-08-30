Emerging Trends in the Process Analyzers Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- The process analyzer market size was valued at USD 6.8billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025.The growth of process analyzer market is driven by rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, increase use of process analyzer in drug safety, and fiscal policy measures by regional financial institutions to boost process analyzer market during the COVID-19 crisis.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148603279



The TOC analyzer in liquid analyzer segment is projected to account for the largest size of the liquid process analyzer market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use to monitor the raw feedstock and process water quality. Total organic carbon (TOC) is a sum measure of the concentration of all organic carbon atoms present in a sample of water. TOC analyzers detect the presence of all carbon-bearing molecules and organic contaminants, regardless of the molecular make-up. Organic molecules are introduced into the water from the source water and purification & distribution system materials.



The APAC region held the largest share of the process analyzer market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of various liquid analyzers in the water & wastewater treatment and pharmaceutical industries. The COVID-19 pandemic started in the beginning of 2020, and many pharmaceuticals companies focused their efforts on creating a vaccine for the corona virus; this necessitated the increased use of process analyzers in the pharmaceutical industry.



Key Market Players

The process analyzer players have implemented various types of organic growth strategies, such as new product launches and product developments to strengthen their offerings in the market. The major players are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK Process Instruments (US), Applied Analytics, Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Suez (France), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan) were the major players in the process analyzer market.