Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) Investor Lawsuit Filed to Halt the Takeover by Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the takeover of Emeritus Corporation by Brookdale Senior Living Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) and currently hold any of those NYSE:ESC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:ESC stockholders by agreeing to sell Emeritus Corporation too cheaply via an unfair process to Brookdale Senior Living Inc.



On February 20, 2014, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) and Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) announced the signing of a merger agreement. Under the agreement, Emeritus shareholders will receive 0.95 shares of Brookdale common stock in exchange for each share of their Emeritus common stock. Based on the closing price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s common stock on February 19, 2014, Emeritus shareholders will receive approximately $28.42 per share.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer is too low and undervalues Emeritus Corporation. Indeed, at least one analyst following Emeritus has set a target price of $31.00 per share and NYSE:ESC shares traded in March 2013 as high as $30.42 per share, and following the takeover news NYSE:ESC shares reached $29.97 on February 21, 2014. Furthermore, Emeritus Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $898.73 million in 2009 to over $1.56 billion in 2012.



Shares of Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) closed on April 28, 2014 at $29.65 per share.



Those who are current investors in Emeritus Corporation (NYSE:ESC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com