Emery Coffee Offers Fresh Roasted Gourmet Coffee & Tea

Margate, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Emery Coffee, a new premium source for fresh gourmet coffee, has launched a one stop online coffee shop. Emerycoffee.com is one website that would not just save one’s time roaming in the market in search for the best coffee but also brings some of the best award winning coffee brands under one umbrella letting its customers choose from only the best. They have the best award winning coffee roasters all on one convenient site. Sample coffees from any or all of their artisan roasters through a single checkout.



For them, roasting coffee is not a job; it is a journey in constant pursuit of the best handpicked coffee cherries in the world. Join them as they travel the globe in search of the perfect bean, the perfect roast, the perfect cup. From single origin coffees, coffee blends, awesome espresso, to naturally flavored coffees – true coffee lovers are sure to find their perfect cup right here with Emery Coffee. Their gourmet coffee beans are fresh roasted to order and shipped the very same day direct from the roaster.



Does it really matter for the coffee to be freshly roasted? There’s a significant difference in taste between beans roasted a few days ago and those roasted last month or even months ago. Taking a look at the consume-by date on a bag of coffee at the supermarket might just send you into shock. Vacuum packing and one-way valves only do so much. Technology can’t improve freshness. Coffee is at its best when made from beans roasted no more than two weeks ago.



Why does Emery Coffee recommend whole bean and not ground coffee? To prevent deterioration from oxidization. Oxygen is the enemy of fresh coffee. Whole bean coffee can stay fresh for 10-14 days where ground coffee only stays fresh for about 30 minutes (more surface area for the harmful oxygen to make contact with coffee particles). In fact, 90% of the C02 that helps transport coffee oils into your cup evaporate within 60 seconds of grinding. If you want the best possible tasting coffee, grind it right before brewing.



Why do they offer pre-ground options? Although they recommend buying whole bean, they realize not everybody has their own grinder. If you would like to start grinding your coffee for the best possible flavor, take a visit to their Brewing & Accessories category to learn what's involved.



Emery Coffee roasters are the best you will find in the country. All of them have received national recognition for their efforts and dedication to their craft. Their roasters include Alvin’s of San Francisco, Beansmith Coffee, Coffea Roasterie, Klatch Coffee, Rusty's Hawaiian Coffee, and Victrola Coffee. Apart from the coffee roasters, Emery Coffee also offers many other green unroasted coffee beans and tons of brewing accessories, so that one doesn’t need to go anywhere else for anything related to coffee.



They accept the following credit cards: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. There is no surcharge for using your credit card to make purchases. Please be sure to provide your exact billing address and telephone number (i.e. the address and phone number your credit card bank has on file for you). Incorrect information will cause a delay in processing your order.



Media Contact:

Emery Coffee

emerycoffee@gmail.com

www.emerycoffee.com