New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The EMI shielding market is set to attain a valuation of USD 8.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0%. EMI shielding market can be segmented by type Conductive Coatings and Paints, EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding Product, and EMI Filters



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the EMI shielding market is the acceleration in the implementation of 4G/LTE infrastructure, and commoditization of consumer electronics. Also, increasing applications of electronics components and automotive systems and rise in popularity of the hybrid and electric vehicles are some of the key factors driving the growth of this industry. The applications of EMI shielding are widespread in several industries, including consumer electronics, telecom and IT, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare.



Regional Analysis



According to reports, the Asia Pacific region may witness the market growth at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the development of advanced cellular infrastructure and rising demand for consumer electronic products including tablets, smartphones and home appliances. The growing automotive sector in the region and increasing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the need for this EMI shielding market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global EMI Shielding Market:



The latest report is the first EMI Shielding market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the EMI Shielding business sphere's functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic's present and future effects.



Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Laird PLC, 3M, Chomerics, RTP Company, Marktek Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Tech-Etch Inc., Omega Shielding Products, HEICO Corporation and Schaffner Group.



The EMI Shielding market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the EMI Shielding market operations and covers:



By Product Type:



· EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates



· Conductive Coatings and Paints



· Metal Shielding Products



· Conductive Polymers



· EMI Filters



By Application:



· Consumer Electronics



· Telecom and IT



· Automotive



· Healthcare



· Defense and Aerospace



· Others



Regional Perspective:



The global EMI Shielding market has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global EMI Shielding market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.



Report Highlights:



Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.



Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global EMI Shielding market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.



