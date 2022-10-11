EMI Shielding Market Revenue USD 8.6 Billion USD by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The global EMI shielding market size is expected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The rising adoption of advanced and compact electronic devices in consumer electronics, automotive and telecommunications & information technology industries indicates a rising need for EMI shielding market.



The automotive industry is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in EMI shielding market. The increasing number of electronic components and systems in a newly manufactured automobile is expected to drive the demand for EMI shielding solutions in the automotive industry.The advent of electric vehicles is likely to create opportunities for EMI shielding solutions in the automotive sector. Automobile manufacturers must comply with electromagnetic emission and immunity norms before they introduce vehicles in the market. All these factors are expected to drive the market for EMI shielding in the automotive industry.



The market for radiation method segment is expected to account largest market share during the forecast period. EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect a device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides a radiation EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB. Cell phones and tablets use conductive plastics in consumer electronics to avoid harmful EMI radiation, which can affect signal quality. In hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines. Military equipment also require EMI shielding solutions to reduce the effects of EMI radiation. Therefore, the radiation segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the EMI shielding market during forecast period. China is the world's largest producer and end user of electronics. The region can be considered a global hub for consumer electronics due to the presence of several significant players, such as LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung, in China, Japan, and South Korea. The rising production of electronics industry in the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the providers of EMI shielding solutions in the region. The country is also low cost automotive manufacturing hub. OEMs in Asia Pacific are focussing on development of EVs and HEVs. Thus, electronics as well as automotive are among a few key industries in Asia Pacific region to drive growth in EMI shielding market.