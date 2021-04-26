New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global EMI Shielding market is expected to reach USD 8.79 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The principal points of competition in this industry are product performance, reliability and innovation, application expertise, product life cycle cost, timeliness of delivery, proximity of service centers. Maintaining and improving the competitive position will require successful management of these factors, including continued investment by us in manufacturing, research and development, engineering, marketing, customer service and support, and our distribution networks. Germany is the major market in Europe and accounting for more than 35% of market share in in 2016. The presence of large number of end use industries coupled with technological innovation is driving demand in this industry. However, slow demand in end – use industries in Europe is anticipated to result in stagnant demand over the forecast period. The rising imports from Asia countries is anticipated to benefit industry growth



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding Products

Conductive Polymers

EMI Filters



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Radiation

Conduction



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Consumer Electronics

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others



China accounts for maximum share among all the countries and is one of the largest exporters of EMI Shielding worldwide. The region is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecasted period. China-based manufacturers are generating maximum revenue from exports. This is ultimately boosting China's market. Apart from this, China is focusing on urbanization which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for this market, particularly for consumer electronics and automotive applications.



The tapes and laminates are employed in applications requiring a reliable electrical contact, specifically for electromagnetic shielding, grounding and charge draining. The segment is expected to be valued at USD 389.34 Million during the forecasted period. The tapes are extensively used in electronic testing and designing laboratories for troubleshooting, designing and prototyping.



Asia-Pacific region accounted for nearly 73% of the global electric and electronics industry production in the year 2015 followed by Europe and a similar trend is expected over the forecast period too. The initiatives such as â€-Make in Indiaâ€– and â€-Made in Chinaâ€– are expected to be the major factors which are expected to positively impact the E&E industry in Asia-Pacific region leading to growth in requirement of tapes and laminates over the forecast period.



Key participants include Laird PLC, 3M, Chomerics, RTP Company, Marktek Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Tech-Etch Inc., Omega Shielding Products, HEICO Corporation and Schaffner Group. In December 2014, 3M signed an agreement with Desco Industries, Inc. (Desco) for Desco to purchase the assets of 3M's global Static Control business. 3M's Static Control business is a source of products and solutions that help prevent, detect, and protect against Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) events.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. EMI Shielding Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. EMI Shielding Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rise in electromagnetic pollution

4.4.1.2. Rising demand for consumer electronics

4.4.1.3. Compliance with EMC Regulations

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High cost of using EMI Shielding

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. ETOP Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.9. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



