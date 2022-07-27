EMI Shielding Market Size, Share, Industry Report (2021-2026)

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the EMI shielding market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing field trials and pilot tests evincing the viability of 5G technology.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105681800



By material, the conductive coatings & paints segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021. Conductive coatings & paints provide electromagnetic shielding for non-metal surfaces. However, they are more expensive than other EMI shielding solutions. In conductive coating, the surface resistivity is inversely proportional to the thickness of the coating. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, and silver-coated copper are used to create a conductive shield around the casing to prevent electromagnetic interference.



The consumer electronics industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, the availability of advanced products, such as wearable devices, and the need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the EMI shielding market in the consumer electronics industry segment.



APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global EMI shielding market in 2021. In the near future, the presence of huge facilities producing automobiles and consumer electronics will play a key role in the development of the EMI shielding market in the region. The growth of the EMI shielding market in the region is attributed to the increasing use of electronic systems and equipment in automobiles and the rising focus on the deployment of 5G infrastructure.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441