Emilia Delizia Launches the Verona Food Tour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- For foodies who love to enjoy a wonderful experience of taking gourmet food tours, the good news is that Emilia Delizia has launched a food tour in Verona, one of the main tourist destination in Northern Italy.



Verona is a wonderful place to visit for those who long for a pleasant holiday and Emilia Delizia offers affordable and flexible tours for small groups and big groups, with licensed Government approved guides, who speak excellent English and other languages, and professional insured chauffeurs, in comfortable, latest model cars or coaches. This company specializes in organizing wine and food tours for leisure and business travelers.



Verona, a city that is renowned for its artistic heritage, annual shows and operas, is also very famous for Amarone wine DOCG, Extra Virgin olive oil Garda DOP and Monte Veronese cheese DOP. The Verona food tour organized by Emilia Delizia gives the travelers the opportunity to travel through the areas such as Valpolicella, Val Tramigna, Valpantena and Val di Mezzane to visit the Amarone wine making vineyards and wine cellars and also enjoy the taste of Recioto della Valpolicella, the sweeter and less fermented version of Amarone.



The tour includes a trip to the olive groves and oil mills in the surroundings of Lake Garda, which holds a long tradition in oil making and today produces the finest golden color extra virgin olive oil. Travelers also get a chance to visit the Olive Oil Museum of Bardolino, to learn about the history and culture of olive oil.



Cheese lovers can enjoy the Verona food tour to the mountainous region of Lessinia to watch the production of the famous, delicious Monte Veronese Cheese, which is usually found in three varieties, depending on the taste, hardness and aging length.



Food and wine tours is without doubt an unforgettable experience, because travelers can see the process of wine making, taste some of the excellent wines and foods, travel with people who share the passion for wine and food and visit beautiful places.



The Verona food tour is something not to be missed and booking the tour with Emilia Delizia is certainly worth it for food travelers who want to make their Italian vacation a really memorable one. Those looking out for a unique food tour experience, make use of this opportunity immediately!!!



About Emilia Delizia

Emilia Delizia is a culinary travel planner company based in Emilia Romagna and operating since 2007, organizing gourmet food tours in Italy for people who like to experience the world famous food and wine of Italy. The company has been focusing on gourmet tours since 2009 giving the travelers the chance to experience many activities related to food and agriculture.



Contact:

Emilia Delizia

London, England

0039 3312683395

http://www.emiliadelizia.com/