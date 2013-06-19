Twenty-Seven Year Old Entrepreneur Heads International Company

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- For most 23 year olds, life is spent in limbo, still trying to find the right career path, or job hunting through a rough economy. But for entrepreneur Emily Lyons, it seemed that with the 2009 launch of her own company-- Femme Fatale Medi --she already knew what she wanted, and how to attain success at such a young age.



Emily Lyons was only 23 years old when she launched promotional staffing agency Femme Fatale Media. She is now 27 years old and reaping the awards of hard work as Femme Fatale Media becomes an international agency with a starting roster in New York and Florida, and Canadian rosters in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.



“We’re very excited for our recent expansion,” Emily Lyons said. “We’re working exceptionally hard at the moment and have a lot of new partnerships and endeavors in the works. We have no plans on slowing down anytime soon!”



No slowing down for this young lady, indeed. Future events for this promotional staffing agency include the NHL Golf Tournament for the 4th Period, Gelatto Cup and other exciting events. Lyons indicates that this will not be the finish line for her agency however, as she continues to push Femme Fatale Media’s growth and expansion towards becoming a household name.



Specializing in staffing promotional models, all forms of events staff, dancers and experiential marketing campaigns, Femme Fatale Media has worked with a string of high profile clients including Warner Bros., Rockstar Energy, Playboy, and Calvin Klein. They have also staffed such events as the Grand Prix F1, MMVA’s and exclusive TIFF events.



Years of hard work and perseverance has earned Femme Fatale several awards for their services including Toronto Nightclub Award for Best Promotional Models and Top Choice Awards for Top Event Staffing.



Keep up with the next big thing, Femme Fatale Media at www.femmefatalemedia.com and learn more about their next major events.



Promotional staffing agency Femme Fatale Media was founded by Emily Lyons in 2009, and is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Contact Femme Fatale Media for media inquiries at the following:

krista@femmefatalemedia.com

647-456-2644