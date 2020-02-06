Emission Control Catalyst Market Worth $30.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The report "Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Type (Palladium Platinum, Rhodium, and others), Application (Mobile Sources and Stationary Sources), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2024" The ECC market is expected to grow from USD 21.0 billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for ECCs in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across the globe. Also, the tightening of global emission standards and increasing stress on fuel efficiency is further anticipated to fuel demand in the ECC market.



Browse 72 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Emission Control Catalyst Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2024"



View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emission-control-catalyst-market-217359123.html



Increasing gasoline engines to lead the growing demand for palladium metal in the ECC market.

Based on metal type, the ECC market has been segmented into four types, namely, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others. Palladium based ECC is mainly in demand in 2018 as it has the ability to maintain acceptable performance at sustained temperature for a lifetime. Also, the metal has a high tolerance of high temperatures better than other metals. It is more widely used in gasoline-based engines than in diesel engines. As palladium is less expensive than platinum, its usage is projected to increase gradually in the market during the forecast period



APAC is the leading region in the ECC market.

APAC is the largest market for ECCs. Industrialization, growing population, and urbanization of APAC are boosting the ECC market. The major end-users of ECC in the region are light-duty vehicles (LDV), power plants, chemical plants, and motorcycles. The increasing use of ECC in passenger vehicles in the region is contributing to the growth of the automotive catalyst market. China is a key consumer of ECCs in the APAC. The demand from India and China is growing at an extensive rate because of the growing automotive base and the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in these countries. As a result, several leading players are expanding their manufacturing facilities in this region. For instance, in 2017, Johnson Matthey expanded its auto-catalyst production facility in Shanghai, China and in 2018 BASF, invests in new mobile emission catalysts production facility in China to meet customer demand.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217359123



The ECC market comprises significant players such as BASF catalyst (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Umicore (Belgium), Corning (US), Solvay (Belgium), Tenneco (US), Cataler (Japan), Heraeus (Germany), Holdor Topsoe (Denmark), Aristo Intelligent Catalyst Technology (US), Bosal (Netherlands), Clean Diesel Technologies (US), Comertech (US), DCL International Inc. (Canada), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), IBDIEN (Austria), Interkat (Germany), Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst (China), Nett Technologies (Japan), NGK Insulators (Japan), Shell Global (Netherlands), Sinocat (China), and Zelolyst International (US).



Key questions addressed by the report

- What are the upcoming hot bets for the ECC market?

- How are the market dynamics changing for different metal types of ECC?

- How are the market dynamics changing for different end-use applications of ECC?

- Who are the major manufacturers of ECC?

- How are the market dynamics changing for different regions of ECC?



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=217359123



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com