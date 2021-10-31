Emission Control Catalysts Market Worth $59.8 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2021 -- The report "Emission Control Catalysts Market by Type (Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium), Application (Mobile sources (off road, and on road), and Stationary Sources), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", size is estimated at USD 42.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period



The major factors driving the ECC market include growth of the global automobile industry and increasing harmful emissions from various industries. Automotive exhaust systems and industrial machinery release CO, NOx, HC, CO2, and particulate matter into the environment, which are major contributors to greenhouse gases (GHGs). ECCs limits the emissions from automotive, industrial units, marine and other mobile and stationary sources of emission. PGM metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium oxidize pollutants and convert them into less harmful emissions such as nitrogen and hydrogen.



Increasing gasoline engines to lead the growing demand for palladium metal in ECC market.

On the basis of metal type, the ECC market has been segmented into four types, namely, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others. Palladium metal has the ability to maintain acceptable performance at sustained temperature for the lifetime. in addition, the metal has high toleration of high temperatures better than other metals.

APAC is the leading ECC market.

APAC is the largest market for ECCs. Industrialization, growing population, and urbanization of APAC are boosting the ECC market. The major end users of ECC in the region are light-duty vehicle (LDV), power plants, chemical plants, and motorcycles.



The ECC market comprises major players such as BASF catalyst (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Umicore (Belgium), Tenneco (US), Cataler (Japan), Heraeus (Germany), Bosal (Netherlands), Clean Diesel Technologies (US), Cormetech (US), DCL International Inc. (Canada), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), IBDIEN (Austria), Interkat (Germany), Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst (China), Nett Technologies (Japan), NGK Insulators (Japan), Shell Global (Netherlands), Sinocat (China), and Zelolyst International (US).



COVID-19 impact on Global ECC Market



ECCs have applications in mobile and stationary emission sources such as automobiles and the industrial sector.



It enables the elimination or reduction of harmful chemicals generated by automobiles, power plants, gas turbines, and other sources of environmental pollution. The ECC helps reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide (CO), and other non-permissible emissions to decrease their negative impact on the environment.



COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the automotive sector in 2020, with halted manufacturing due to lockdown restrictions owing to the non-availability of workforces, supply chain disruptions, country-wide lockdowns, and limited availability of raw materials. ECC manufacturers also experienced the impact of COVID-19 in terms of production and sales volumes during the first and second quarters of 2020 due to the decline in the global automotive industry. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in the prices of PGMs due to restricted operations in the mining industry, shortage of labor, and supply chain disruptions. The supply and demand for PGMs was negatively affected due to the impact of COVID-19 on various industries including automotive, and industrial processing units. However, stimulus package by various government globally has helped the countries to support the declining economy, which is also expected to support various end-use industries and lead to economic recovery post the COVID-19 crisis.



