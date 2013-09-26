Emmanuel Optical Announces the Addition of a New Range of Optical Frames for Their Customers Located Globally

Danyang City, Jiangsu Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Emmanuel Optical, the global supplier of a wide range of premium eyewear products and accessories, now announces to add a new range of optical frames for those who wear sunglasses and want to look more stylish and trendy. The new range will establish this Chinese optical product supplier as a specialized web store selling consumer fashion accessories.



Today, frames and sunglasses have taken the shape of a fashion accessory and people of all ages love to buy customized frames that can help them to showcase their personalized style. Keeping in concern the growing trend, Emmanuel Optical has now revamped their product inventory by adding new and stylish range of products. They maintain that these new frames are fashionable, durable and trendy, and one will hardly find these products with any other online retailer or an optical store. Moreover, they offer cheap prices too. This is the reason why customers in large numbers visit them to choose a trendy optical product at affordable prices.



The new range contains metal optical frames, which are more durable and offer immense design possibilities. These stainless steel frames have better safety features and can hold glasses in a better manner. Moreover, a wearer finds them more comfortable and these metal frames are more suitable for the rough and tough lifestyle. The spokesperson of the company speaks, “Whether someone wants to flaunt a classic style or want to look sporty, our new metal frames are perfect for all purposes. One can wear them with sunglasses or goggles and can always look more stylish.”



The online optical product store maintains that their latest metal frames have significant potential to draw the attention of the global customers. They have been shipping their products to the global customers and now they also have improved their shipping mechanism, ensuring fast delivery of the products. With an aim to consolidate their position in the global marketplace of premium eyewear products, Emmanuel Optical keeps updating their inventory and their new product offering is now being seen as an effort to grab the attention of the fashion-conscious men and women of the world. One can get a glimpse of their different range of optical frames by visiting their website http://www.cn-eoptical.com/.



About Emmanuel Optical

Emmanuel Optical is one of the leading OEM suppliers in China. They produce and export superior quality safety glasses, side shield safety glasses, prescription safety glasses, work safety glasses, safety goggles, optical frames, reading glasses and sunglasses to the worldwide customers. They have an extensive product range and now have introduced a new variety of fashionable metal frames for their worldwide customers.



For Media Inquiries –

NO. 188 Development Area,

Danyang City, Jiangsu Province, China

Telephone: 0086-0511-86883457

Fax: 0086-0511-86883479

Email: info@eoptics.net

Website: http://www.cn-eoptical.com