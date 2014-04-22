Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel welcomes actor and environmental activist Ed Begley, Jr. to Go Green Radio discussing an entire day of Earth Day coverage of Hollywood’s efforts to Go Green.



The show which originally aired April 18, 2014 is now available on demand and for download on VoiceAmerica.com at http://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/77258/ed-begley-talks-about-how-hollywood-is-going-green. (Ed Begley Talks About How Hollywood is Going Green with host Jill Buck)



“We love that Jill Buck consistently brings our listeners outstanding guests from the green movement that don’t just talk the talk, but walk the walk, just like Jill,” commented VoiceAmerica.com Senior Executive Producer Jon Missall. “This is one of those shows that you don’t want to miss if you are interested in doing you part to improve our environment and the world.”



About Ed Begley Jr.

Inspired by the works of his Academy Award-winning father, Ed Begley Jr. became an actor. He first came to audiences’ attention for his portrayal of Dr. Victor Ehrlich on the long-running hit television series St. Elsewhere, for which he received six Emmy nominations. Since then, Ed has moved easily among feature, television and theatre projects. Ed co-starred in the Woody Allen movie Whatever Works with Larry David, as well as the Seth Rogan/Judd Apatow film Pineapple Express, and a number of Christopher Guest films, including A Mighty Wind, Best In Show and For Your Consideration. Other feature film credits include Batman Forever, The Accidental Tourist and The In-Laws. On television, Ed just completed Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight, an HBO movie with Christopher Plummer, Danny Glover and Frank Langella. He also starred in the HBO movie Recount with Kevin Spacey, Tom Wilkinson and Laura Dern, and appeared in recurring roles on Six Feet Under, Arrested Development and Boston Legal. In 2012, he starred in David Mamet’s November at the Mark Taper Forum, and has appeared in several other works by this amazing playwright: The Cryptogram, in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, as well as Romance, also at the Mark Taper Forum. Ed has directed several episodes of the hit show NYPD Blue. He also wrote and directed the play Cesar and Ruben, which won a Nos Otros Award and four Valley Theater League Awards. He is one of the Governors of the Motion Picture Academy and he lives in a solar-powered home and drives an electric car. Ed and his family are currently documenting construction of a LEED Platinum-certified home for Begley Street, a television and Web series produced by Make It Happen Productions. Both shows are set to launch later this year.



About Jill Buck and the Go Green Initiative

In 2002, Jill wrote the Go Green Initiative, which is now the largest and fastest growing comprehensive environmental education program in the world, operating in all 50 U.S. states, 39 countries, and on 5 continents. She is a founding member of the International Appraisal Committee for the Daonong Center for Enterprise, a think tank formed by the China Entrepreneur Club. Jill serves as a Strategic Advisor for the Joint U.S. China Cooperative on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), and is the host of “Go Green Radio”, on the U.S.’s largest internet talk radio station, www.VoiceAmerica.com.



Jill is an international featured speaker at business, public policy, political, and environmental conventions, and is one of the nation’s leading advocates of free market solutions for environmental protection issues. Jill has been featured in such publications as U.S. Mayor, NSBA newsletter, Working Mother Magazine, Women’s Health Magazine, Ebony Magazine, Diablo Magazine’s “Women to Watch”, Cleveland Business Connects Magazine, and Dermatology Times.



Jill is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and holds a B.A. in English from the University of Illinois.



The Go Green Initiative Association (http://www.gogreeninitiative.org) is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide every school the opportunity to protect the environment and children's health through environmentally responsible behaviors. The GGIA provides training and resources for Go Green schools and serves as a clearinghouse for information on environmental education programs throughout the country.



Since its inception in 2002, the Go Green Initiative has been endorsed by the National School Boards Association, National Recycling Coalition, adopted by numerous State PTA Boards, implemented in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with schools in Canada, Mexico, Asia, Europe and Africa. There are currently over 1.5 million students and teachers in registered Go Green schools.



About Go Green Radio

LIVE Every Friday at 9 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the world population is expanding at a mind-boggling rate. The world reached 1 billion people in 1800; 2 billion by 1922; and over 6 billion by 2000. It is estimated that the population will swell to over 9 billion by 2050. That means that if the world’s natural resources were evenly distributed, people in 2050 will only have 25% of the resources per capita that people in 1950 had. If we intend to leave our children and grandchildren with the same standard of living we have enjoyed, we must preserve the foundation of that standard of living. Go Green Radio is the beginning of an important new shift in the way we treat our world. This grassroots program promotes the very best character traits in children and adults: caring for yourself and caring for others. Through simple, responsible behavior shifts, together we can protect human health through environmental stewardship. Go Green Radio airs live every Friday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Past episodes of Go Green Radio can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1303/go-green-radio.



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