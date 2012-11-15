Emmy Award-Winning Childrens' Entertainer Starting World Tour to Entertain U.S. Troops' Families

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- On November 2, David Chicken will begin a journey that will take him around the world. Playing at Navy bases for American families, David will be performing his Live Show Spectacular in Italy, Spain, Japan and Guam throughout the month of November. The show has been a hit stateside for the past decade, with interactive fun and positive messages for kids, including:



- Reading

- Exercise

- Artistry & Imagination

- Recycling

- Good hygiene



The tour coincides with the release of David Chicken’s new app “Brusha Yo Teeth with David Chicken” and the eBook David Chicken Goes to the Dentist, which are available on iTunes and Amazon. David will be performing “Brusha Yo Teeth” on the tour, along with all of his interactive songs that get kids and parents up singing and dancing.



Said David: “I love performing for families. After getting such tremendous reaction to my music in the States, it’s nice to be able to take that music to our troops’ families stationed overseas. Hopefully we can help bring a little piece of home to them.”



The best place to find David’s Emmy Award-Winning family music and movies! David Chicken, Mama Chicken and Super Chachie put on interactive and educational concerts for families across the country.



