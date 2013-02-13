Emmy Award Winning Las Vegas Video Production Company Patchin Pictures Offers Various Services

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Patchin Pictures, a video production and duplication company, is offering services such as video editing, production of broadcast, commercial and consumer videos, DVD/CD copies, film transfers, moving picture montage, graphic design and many more. The production company’s team has won 10 Emmy Awards for producing, directing, editing and photography. The video production company that has been in the business since 1996 also provides free preparation guides and techniques on producing quality videos.



The Las Vegas video production company is led by Steve Patchin who is the founder and the CEO. Steve Patchin is an established videographer and producer who has over 25 years of shooting experience. Steve Patchin has covered nearly every type of video service and is offering his expertise though the production company.



One of the services the company offers is the DVD duplication Las Vegas service. Patchin Pictures provides professional duplication of audio and video DVDs or CDs. The company informed that they offer numerous packages and can replicate the content in small or large quantities. The company further stated that they can also design personal graphics and often perform extensive research to determine the right media and production methods.



Patchin Pictures has worked on numerous broadcast, commercial and consumer videos. The Las Vegas video production company has displayed samples of their work on their website. Their portfolio displays the various graphics and innovative shooting methods the company incorporates in their videos.



Another service that Patchin Pictures is offering is the transfer of various video formats to DVDs. These transfer services such as the VHS to DVD transfers Las Vegas service can substantially improve the quality of the video content informed the production company. The company further added that they have variety of packaging and printing options and can transfer nearly any type format into a high quality DVD.



About Patchin Pictures

Patchin Pictures is one of the leading companies in providing video production and duplication in Las Vegas. Through their online platform, http://patchinpictures.com/, samples of their work and services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its extensive work over the years and for their specialization in broadcast, commercial and consumer videos.



For more information about video production and duplication, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of patchinpictures.com, please call at 702-240-6777 or visit the contact us page of their website.