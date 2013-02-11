Emmy Award Winning Veteran CNN Anchor and Correspondent Gina London Presents Her First Book

Hermitage, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Set in Tuscany, Paris and the United States, this anthology of true exploits between acclaimed media trainer and veteran journalist Gina London and her indomitable daughter Lulu creates an adventure in parenting and life overseas like no other.



Gina introduces readers not just to Lulu – but to scorpions, wild boar, and a singing Italian goose chef, too! You’ll sit in the front rows of Arezzo’s famous medieval joust festival, nibble Christmas candy from La Befana - Italy’s witchy counterpart to Santa Claus – and watch a spettacalo by Lulu’s professional magician daddy in a Tuscan piazza.



When London recounts in her vivid and captivating style - the range of Lulu’s freak-outs, tantrums and eccentric demands, which require no exotic backdrop, she perfectly illustrates that no matter where you live, there’s a unique and common bond shared among all parents: the need for a big dose of humor to survive the many ups and downs of raising a child.



But more than just raising a little person —it's about learning to speak THEIR language and the gift of inhabiting their world – in Tuscany, Paris or wherever.



We are all travelers.



Because I'm Small Now and You Love Me is available NOW from Sakura Publishing and Amazon.com



Fresh, funny, and poignant. See the world new. Again!



"London beautifully captures what it means to see the world as a child, but also as a modern parent and citizen of the world. Read this book and you'll want to take chances, explore, and above all, really LISTEN to the children in your life." - Cara McDonald, US magazine editor and mother of two



