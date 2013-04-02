Emmy Award Winning Video Production Company in Las Vegas Offers Free Moving Picture Preparation Guide

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Patchin Pictures, a 10 time Emmy winning production house, is now offering free moving picture montage preparation guide and an editing guide. This company informed that the guides are created such that they can share their 17 years of experience in a summarized manner to help enthusiasts create a quality art form. The company has been providing various services such as video production, video editing, film transfers, moving picture montage, graphic design and photo restoration.



The media spokesperson of Patchin Pictures elaborated on what the free guides have to offer, “Many fresh entrants in the industry have consistently asked us for advice, especially after we had won Emmys for producing, directing, editing and photography. Our experience and recognition has made us a popular video production Las Vegas company. We decided to create these guides to help others create high quality material. The guides mainly comprise of tips and techniques that can significantly improve the final art work. We have also simplified the tips such that they can be easily applied by individuals who are new to producing montages and videos.”



Since its establishment Patchin Pictures has been offering its many services to businesses and families alike. The production house has been part of many broadcasted material and now has become a premier video production Las Vegas company in offering broadcast production and documentary production services. Patchin Pictures informed that now due to their highly experienced and creative team they are able to offer nearly every type of production service to its clients.



The production house also provides Las Vegas DVD duplication services in large or small quantities. Patchin Pictures has often been complimented for its quick duplication service regardless of the size of the order and for its variety of packaging and printing options. Its creative team also offers innovative graphic designs for the DVDs. Another popular service that Patchin Pictures excels at is the VHS to DVD transfers Las Vegas area. The company informed that they can make transfers to DVD from files, tapes, camcorders, hard drives and many other sources. The company further added that due to its restoration technique they can ensure that quality is not comprised and the final product will in fact be of a much better quality.



Patchin Pictures is one of the leading companies in providing video production and duplication in Las Vegas. Through their online platform, http://patchinpictures.com/, samples of their work and services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its extensive work over the years and for their specialization in broadcast, commercial and consumer videos.



