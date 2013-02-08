eModa Launches Brand New Website for the Latest Men's Fashion

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- eModa.com has now unleashed their twin web site MenFab.com showcasing all your must have fashion essentials in a slick and sexy new format, featuring on-trend and fashionable men’s clothing online at affordable prices. MenFab.com is open for business now and taking orders just in time for new Spring 2013 Arrivals.



MenFab.com offers a great selection of men’s designer jeans, t-shirts, dress and casual shirts, and celebrity style sunglasses. The website ensures you to find “stand in the crowd” outfits, making it the great place for your night out shopping. With an improved navigation it makes it easier to track down the latest trends without breaking the bank at MenFab.com. Plus you can enjoy the ease of new filter functionality where you can filter your search by price range, making shopping convenient and efficient.



Keep up to date with the regularly updated celebrity style designer men’s clothing and fashionable blog that also includes dating tips for guys of any age. You can follow MenFab.com on Facebook and Twitter and get the weekly offers with great discounts.



About MenFab.com

MenFab.com is more than an online store. It is a luxury shopping neighborhood online offering customers a dazzling selection of established designers. The site regularly introduces new brands on the market and keeps the newest stock from well-known designers such as G-star Raw, Affliction, Rock Revival, 7 Diamonds and others.



Check out the new look website and full range of clothing, footwear and accessories online now at MenFab.com