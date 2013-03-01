Emoda.com Relaunches Its Website to Make Shopping Experience Easier Than Ever

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- eModa.com is pleased to announce that their website has been re-launched after 2 months of development, re-design and testing. The online men’s fashion boutique has celebrated its 8th birthday by announcing a total site makeover. The new format of the site is customized to make it easier than ever for users to find the latest fashion picks for their budget.



eModa.com is the one of the kind online fashion store for young men who follow latest fashion trend and maintain active lifestyle. For all these years site remained reliable and trusted place to shop for top designer collections.



The site upgrades to deliver a better overall user experience and to improve the company's already well-established position as the leading online designer clothing store for men. In addition to the improved website design eModa improves blog by mixing fashion content with fitness, grooming, sports as well as dating tips for men. And not to forget about actual product, eModa come backs with new arrivals from G-star Raw, Rock Revival, Affliction and Hard 8.



The bottom line is the new website is easier to navigate and allows customers to shop and access their account with ease. In future EModa.com developing team will continue to improve its website to please its customers. Come back often to check the hottest new trends in men’s fashion and experience new technologies in the online shopping.



About eModa.com

Our mission is to find you hot brands, whether popular or by emerging designers that all fit the look and lifestyle that you want & desire! You're into fashion, music, late nights and a lifestyle that eModa is all about. It's an eModa ecosystem, a feeling that fits the image we're all trying to portray of ourselves & we're here to push that to the limit.



