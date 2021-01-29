New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Global Emollients Market Scenario 2020-2027:



The Global Emollients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from USD 1.06 billion in 2019 to USD 1.48 billion in 2027. The increasing usage of topical medicinal skin irritation, reducing skin dryness, and moisturizing especially, along with the growing usage of hair care, skin care, and other toiletries products, are the primary drivers for market growth. Emollient moisturizer, emollient wash, emollient soap, emollient ointment, emollient cream, bath emollient for eczema, emollient wash products, soap substitutes, emollient wash for baby, natural emollient, and emollient gel, to name a few, are key products in the market.



The Global Emollients Market report encompasses vital information about the Emollients market that offers valuable insights about the dynamics of the Emollients market to the readers and businesses. The report presents key statistical data about the Emollients market for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, covering historical analysis, demands and supply dynamics, current and emerging trends, and revenue estimations. The report consists of total market insight based on the company, major countries, and applications and types in the competitive market. The report strives to provide an accurate estimation of the market trends for the Emollients market from the year 2020 to the year 2027. The research report consists of a complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation, limitations, and dynamics that might affect the market.



The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Emollients market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.



The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Emollients market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.



Market Drivers

Huge demand from the personal care industry for antioxidants, emulsifiers, anti-aging, and skin-protecting products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of medicated personal care products, including disinfectant, wart removal, antiseptic end-use over-the-counter medicated personal care products, and medicines have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to boost market growth significantly in the coming years.



Regional Landscape

Region-wise, Asia Pacific countries have helped strengthen the worldwide supply chain remarkably. Many countries, especially in the European and North American regions, are now relying on importing raw materials or the final composition from Asia Pacific countries like China and India owing to their massive production capability with reduced price offering. Countries in the Asia Pacific region have seen a significant boom in their economy due to the rise in chemical export.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Stephenson Group Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Sonneborn, LLC, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Hallstar Company, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc., Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, and Innospec, Inc., among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Isopropyl Myristate

C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Cetyl Palmitate

Myristyl Myristate

Others



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retails

Offline Retails



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Oral Care

Others



To summarize, the report titled 'Global Emollients Market' provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Emollients market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Emollients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Higher demand for skin care & hair care products

4.2.2.2. Increasing application in moisturizing & anti-aging products

4.2.2.3. Advancement in the chemical formulation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in final product formulating & manufacturing

4.2.3.2. Labor crisis & restriction in the R&D investment due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Chapter 5. Emollients By Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



