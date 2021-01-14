New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Report Forecast to 2026' to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Bloodstream Infection Testing Market.



The global emotion detection and recognition market is forecast to reach USD 148.11 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With the rising number of smart homes, increasing demand for personal health, and industry 4.0, the interaction between humans and machines has gained significance like never before. It is with the help of a flawless exchange of emotions; the communication between computer and human can be improved. There are various applicability of the emotion detection technology that are propelling the growth of the market.



Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: Leading Participants



Crowdemotion Ltd., Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Kairos Ar, Inc., Emotient, an Apple Company, Eyeris, Realeyes, Noldus, Nviso, and Skybiometry and Sightcorp.



For the purpose of this report, global emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented according to Software Tool, Technology, Application Area, Service, End-user, and Region:



Software Tool Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Speech and Voice Recognition

Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps

Facial Expression Recognition



Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Bio-Sensors Technology

Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling

Natural Language Processing [NLP]

Machine Learning

Pattern Recognition

Others



Application Area Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Law Enforcement, Monitoring, and Surveillance

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

Marketing and Advertising

Medical emergency and healthcare

Others



Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Consulting and Integration

Storage and Maintenance

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Defense and security agencies

Commercial

Industrial

Enterprises

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Key Questions Answered



What are the global production value and consumption value of Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in the forecast period?

Who are the key players in the global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market?

What will the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market size and growth rate be in 2026?

Which key factors will shape the competitive landscape in the forecast period?



