The Emotion Detection and Recognition Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Affectiva (United States), Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd. (Israel), Crowd Emotions (United Kingdom), Emotient (United States), Emospeech (United States), Eyeris (United States), Good Vibrations (The Netherlands), Kairos AR Inc. (United States), Noldus (The Netherlands), nViso (Switzerland), Tobii (Sweden).



Definition:

Emotion detection and recognition (EDR) plays an important role in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) for understanding and detecting emotions. It is a technique used in software that allows a program to read the emotions on a human face with the help of advanced image processing technologies and machine learning. The very market is expected to rise significantly, due to huge law enforcement investments in security & surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and emergence of enhanced technologies are anticipated to boost the market in the near future. According to AMA, the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition market is expected to see growth rate of 33.2% and may see market size of USD32.65 Billion by 2026.



The following fragment talks about the Emotion Detection and Recognition market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Segmentation: by Application (Enterprises, Defense and Security Agencies, Commercial, Industrial, Other), Software Tool (Bio Sensing Software Tools and Apps, Facial Expression Recognition, Speech and Voice Recognition), Technology (Bio Sensors Technology, Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Feature Extraction and 3D Modelling, Machine Learning, Others), Service (Storage and maintenance, Consulting and integration)



Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers:

- Rise in Usage of Smartphones

- Surging penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology



Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Trends:

- Adoption of machine learning, natural language processing



Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Growth Opportunities:

- Growing Need of Strong Authentication Methods and Demand for Agile Data Analytics

- Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology



