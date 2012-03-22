Specialized Therapy Services for Emotion Regulation and Avoidance-based Problems in the Bay Area

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- The East Bay Behavior Therapy Center (EBBTC) is proud to announce its specialization in the assessment and treatment of emotion regulation and avoidance-based problems including anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in particular, eating disorders, body image concerns, interpersonal problems, and difficulties related to intense emotions in general.



All the above problems share a common characteristic: an intense emotional experience, strong urges to act on the emotion either by suppressing or avoiding it, an ineffective behavioral response, and finally a chain of events that add more suffering to this already uncomfortable experience.



At the EBBTC the therapy approach is based on empirically-supported treatments including Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and principles from Functional Analytical Psychotherapy (FAP).



Psychologists from the EBBTC stated that: “We fundamentally believe that: understanding “why” or “how” a problem has become a problem is simply not enough. “Doing something about it” makes a difference. Therefore, a unique characteristic of our clinical work is the emphasis on behavioral-change processes while working with our a clients to the best we can to develop a transparent and collaborative relationship with each one of them.”



The EBBTC is currently providing individual therapy for adults and older adolescents. For more information see the website: www.eastbaybehaviortherapycenter.com or call at 619-578-3974.