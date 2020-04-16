Emotional Brain Training with Dr. Laurel Mellin on Landmark Recovery Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Emotional Brain Training" is live with an interview hosted by Zach Crouch with Landmark Recovery. On the show, he talks with Dr. Laurel Mellin about mental health and how to cope with stress. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 2nd and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2716/landmark-recovery-radio.



In this episode Dr. Mellin also discusses her new book, "The Stress Overload Solution: Emotional Brain Training." One of the helpful things she dives into from the book are her tips for how to handle stress in a positive way. Mellin and Crouch also discuss mental health issues, what exactly they are, and how to know when it is time to find help. This interview will not only help individuals struggling during these uncertain times, but also help their families better understand what they go through. This podcast episode is sure to educate and pull on the heart strings.



About Dr. Laurel Mellin

Dr. Laurel Mellin is a well-known author and even a New York Times Bestseller. She has written nine books all revolving around mental health, stress overload, and stress eating. Mellin's main goal is to teach those experiencing these problems how to "rewire" their brains through emotional brain training. Emotional brain training is a type of emotional regulation that greatly reduces stress in a small amount of time. To this day Dr. Mellin continues studying the human brain and hopes to be able to share more of what she discovers in the future.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit www.landmarkrecovery.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.