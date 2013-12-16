E.F.T. for Codependency Recovery - Learn Simple Meridian Energy Tapping to Quickly Heal Abuse and Codependency

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- A new excellent book, 'Emotional Freedom Techniques for Codependency Recovery', is now officially released and available on Kindle. This is a one-of-a-kind book that will surely create a buzz among the readers. Because, although there are Tapping books and Codependency books and Recovery books, out there, nothing will beat this newly released book for it has all of these components all together in just one book.



The book can be very beneficial to those people suffering from depression, anxiety, and stress. This is a great alternative for costly therapies that can actually offer absolute and lasting relief from these issues. The author of the Emotional Freedom Techniques for Codependency Recovery is J. P. Bailey, an Energy Psychology Counselor. With this book, readers will be able to be aware and learn more about the simple energy tapping methodologies to easily and quickly heal abuse and codependency.



Buy Here Now Open: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FGWGGOQ



Now that 'Emotional Freedom Techniques for Codependency Recovery' is available on Kindle, it will surely gain lots of satisfied readers worldwide. This book has so much to offer; from information about the balanced recovery model to increasing the awareness of people about Tapping and the most indepth and current information that expands on Codependency. The book can be very beneficial to people who are suffering from depression, anxiety, stress or any serious relationship issue. This will also serve very helpful to people who would want to prevent themselves from suffering these common emotional and psychological issues.



With this new book on Kindle, readers will be able to learn that ‘Tapping’ is the only tool that is effective enough in healing codependency concerns permanently and in the comfort and privacy of their home. In addition to that, readers will be able to discover how beneficial EFT or Emotional Freedom Techniques can be. This is the only book of its kind, where EFT is aimed to provide codependency recovery relief and healing. EFT was originally developed and designed by Mr. Gary Craig around 2000.



The book also gives the reader a workbook section that can help them to tract their symptoms, emotional blocks, and underlying issues effectively and permanently. With the knowledge generated from reading the ‘Emotional Freedom Techniques for Codependency Recovery’, people will be able to have loving relationship free of free and emotional stress. There is also a before and after Codependency Assessment that includes 123 traits and characteristics readers can rate themselves on, that were gathered from the research for the book.



About J.P. Bailey

J. P. Bailey, then author and a psychologist, was interviewed on a local TV show about the book in 2011 at San Diego, CA, in a Local Cable Show entitled 'Community Issues: A Tapestry of Concerns' with Alyce Smith-Cooper. This is a book and a workbook alike with more than 500 EFT or Tapping Statements, which can be used to Tap on, keep scores/dates for, record before and after results and so much more. The book is being offered with a compelling introductory price of Only $9.99 for the Kindle version.