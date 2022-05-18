Emotional Intelligence Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Kairos, Cogito, Google

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Emotional Intelligence Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Emotional Intelligence market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Exforsys (United States), Affectiva (United States), Beyond Verbal (Israel), iMotions (Denmark), Kairos (United States), Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands), Cogito (United States), Tobii (Sweden), Sentiance (Belgium), NVISO (Switzerland), Lexalytics (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States)



Definition:

Emotional Intelligence is used in enhancing the ability of the emotions within themselves. With the advent of technology such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning this market is at its peak level. In the future, there is the increasing number of new markets is becoming a major trend in this market.



Market Trends:

- High Demand for The Real- Time Emotional Intelligence



Market Drivers:

- High Growth of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Managing Social and Personal Inferences of Employees Across the Enterprises

- Increasing Number of SMEs Across the Globe

- Huge Demand to Personalized User Experiences and Which Enhances Sales Performance

- Rapid Adoption of Wearable Technologies



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Requirement for Recognition Applications



The Global Emotional Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Touch-Based, Touchless), Industry Verticals (IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Defense and Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Size Organization, Large Size Organization), Offerings (Software, Services)



Global Emotional Intelligence market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



