Emotional Resilience with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Emotional Resilience", with host, Zach Crouch and guests, Dr. Carla Manly, and Ashley McCarty as they discuss emotional resilience and its value during these challenging times. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on May 12th and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio. In this episode we are joined by Dr. Carla Manly and Ashley McCarty. Dr. Manly starts the discussion by explaining the power and importance that emotional resilience contains. She specifically talks about how emotional resilience grows in value in times such as now. Next, Ashley McCarty joins us to discuss the work that she does with local businesses to help reduce the stigma business owners hold on to when it comes to hiring people who have struggled with substance abuse before. Her main goal is to create a recovery friendly culture.



About Dr. Carla Manly

Dr. Manly currently serves as a clinical psychologist and wellness expert in Sonoma County, California. Her main specialties are helping those with anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship issues. She believes that having a holistic, body-mind-spirit approach greatly helps her within her career.



About Ashley McCarty

Ashley currently serves as a Business Liaison for Kentucky's Strategic Initiative for Transformational Employment. She hopes to reduce stigma that employers hold on to when it comes to hiring someone who has previously dealt with substance use. Eventually, Ashley wants to be able to create a community with a recovery friendly culture.



About Landmark Recovery

About VoiceAmerica

