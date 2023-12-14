Emotions in the Underground with John Maguire

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- On this episode of The Underground with Kelly Richardson on VoiceAmerica, we will be discussing how to master our emotions during the different seasons of our lives with special guest, John Maguire.



Emotions can be the driving force in our wellness journey that is often overlooked. Emotions can play into a person having allergies, trauma, and even physical injuries. Tune in as we discuss wellness in our life's seasons today. Join us on Thursdays at noon Central Time as we take a look into mastering our emotions on the Underground.



Tune into John's interview on VoiceAmerica live and later on-demand here: Emotions In The Underground Thursday, December 14, 2023



About John Maguire:

John Maguire is a world-renowned expert in the field of Applied Kinesiology and Touch for Health. Over the past 42 years he has shared his expertise with over 100,000 health professionals from 92 countries. Since 1994 John has presented at Tony Robbins Life Mastery University, where his students are continually amazed by the profound and rapid results, they receive using his easy-to-follow methods. John's social media following of 400,000 people find his practical techniques highly effective at relieving stress and pain, both for themselves as well as their family and friends. In this upcoming session with Kelly, John will give you valuable insights on how to be a master of your emotions.



About Kelly Richardson: A

Kelly Richardson has been a bio-energetic kinesiology practitioner since 2010. Kelly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1996 and a master's in education administration and supervision in 2011. Kelly has had a passion for teaching all her life. Since entering the kinesiology world, she has continuously educated her community and taught several students ways of integrating bio-energetic kinesiology into their own lives and practices. In 2013 Kelly opened the Richardson Center for Learning & Wellness in Janesville, Wisconsin. In 2018 she opened a second location in Milton, Massachusetts. Since the pandemic, she re-consolidated to one location as travel was difficult. In 2022 she became a board member of Touch for Health Kinesiology Association. In 2023 she became their president. Today, Kelly also has two other successful businesses that she owns. One is a lakeside restaurant, and the other is Airbnb properties. In her spare time Kelly loves to spend time with her family. She also enjoys traveling to new places and renovating old spaces.



About The Underground, Thursdays at TIME PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel:

Are you not getting the answers or results you are looking for in your healthcare journey? Join The Underground each week as we explore alternative tracks to wellness. We will be bringing on experts in the field of bio-energetic kinesiology as well as hear stories about those who have had success in utilizing this modality.



About VoiceAmerica

