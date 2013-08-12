Empire Audio & Black-Static Records Evolve to One Unified EDM Label

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Empire & Black Static Records begin a new era and forge a stronger singular label under the Empire name, prepare to launch Black Static as a lifestyle brand, and maintain their upward growth. Founder : COO Grant Leingang & CEO of Black Static Records (now Empire) Paul Grundman came to this decision after some weeks of closed door meetings about the future of the two labels and tracking carefully, but above all , using their hearts connected to their minds.



Grant Leingang:



“ We were seeing that an artist would be on one label and not the other that we could see might benefit from the other’s reach , but happened to be a different sub genre or even multi-genre…we just looked at each other and said we needed to evolve and not polarize or segregate but join together because this is what EDM is all about. “



Paul Grundman :



“ We have to lead by example if we want to preach “PLUR” in all of our steps in life. (PLUR, is an acronym in the EDM culture meaning: “Peace Love, Unity and Respect”) Yes, to some, they might think this carries a naïveté, it doesn’t mean or carry that at all, it doesn’t mean you should be weak in any of your decisions. On the contrary, it challenges you to be stronger. It doesn’t mean that because you work, you can’t have those goals in every step of your life. Many people will say that’s a hippy thing from the 60’s… that may have some similarities of course, we’re not going to compare and contrast because it just happened on it’s own, it wasn’t a copycat move. Things like PLUR will continue to happen on their own in other forms anytime you gather enough positive minded people that have a desire to connect positively and therefore make the world a better place. There’s plenty of bad press for everything out there, we want to show it from a label level that it resonates deep within us. We always end our conversations with positive sign offs to remind us why we’re doing this, and that we’re artists too. “ Grant adds ” We never wanted to separate, Empire was designed to actually pick up where Black Static left off, because there wasn’t as many other cross genres when Black Static was started, Empire was the little brother, Black Static was on it’s own being a more house/pop/electro-music centric label, and ironically Empire was evolving and we just came around to notice it as being a natural evolution that Empire would be the main label“ Paul Grundman adds: “ We wanted to end the start of segregating our artists, this goes completely away from the spirit and heart of this culture. We don’t think WE can change the world, but we know EDM can save lives. We all have the ability to improve ourselves, therefore the people, can change their world. The more of those that improve and evolve , the more it affects everyone else. We want to reflect that prime directive of the code that is underlying in the EDM culture, and put our energy where our preachy mouths are (laughs Paul) hey we’re not “suits” by the old definition of cold and cutting , having no heart …but we are business minded as we should be, we just believe we can do it with a passion that reflects all of our artists. We always make the artists our concern first. We’re very excited about the future of Empire.



Grant offers some insight to the genesis:



“ Black Static was where it all began, it’s like a child of mine and I’d be lying if I didn’t say my stomach turns a little to see it change but I realized this is a child that is finishing school and is ready to grow up. It is a lifestyle label, a “visual-creative” speaking label It’s never going to go away. We now can raise this brand to where it was meant to be. It was born from a genuine creative drive years ago, and it doesn’t have to divide our label, even though it’s made significant record sales, we together felt that Empire was the evolution that shouldn’t be stopped. We actually want Black Static to fly higher than it ever has. Paul Grundman adds” As CEO of Empire , it’s not going to change as far as artists are concerned. We want nothing the family does to cause earthquakes to anyone employed or as artists. We only will make moves that will benefit everyone. We didn’t get the name The People’s Label for nothing. After all, how many music business mergers result with everyone basically getting a promotion!?”



About Back Static

Black Static was where it all began, it’s like a child of mine and I’d be lying if I didn't say my stomach turns a little to see it change but I realized this is a child that is finishing school and is ready to grow up. It is a lifestyle label, a “visual-creative” speaking label It’s never going to go away. We now can raise this brand to where it was meant to be. It was born from a genuine creative drive years ago, and it doesn't have to divide our label, even though it’s made significant record sales, we together felt that Empire was the evolution that shouldn't be stopped. We actually want Black Static to fly higher than it ever has. Paul Grundman adds” As CEO of Empire , it’s not going to change as far as artists are concerned. We want nothing the family does to cause earthquakes to anyone employed or as artists. We only will make moves that will benefit everyone. We didn't get the name The People’s Label for nothing. After all, how many music business mergers result with everyone basically getting a promotion!?