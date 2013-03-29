Empire Auto Body Parts: Whole Sale Auto Parts, Ship Worldwide

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- MP Auto Part have managed to establish themselves as one of the most reputable and trusted Auto Parts retailers in the online world.



Since their business launch, MP Auto Part have helped to fulfill the needs of consumers all across the United States.



Located within San Jose, California, MP Auto Part deliver a comprehensive online retail service whereby consumers can shop for the latest and best selection of auto parts from some of the leading brands.



Unlike many of the major chain retailers, MP Auto Part strive to keep their prices as low as possible whilst offering a level of personal customer support.



With a dedicated team of customer support staff always on hand to answer questions and point customers in the right direction, it’s no wonder that as a business, MP Auto Part has seen slow and steady growth.



Currently, the benefits of shopping with MP Auto Part include a great selection of branded name items, fast and efficient processing and shipping and great customer support.



To learn more about MP Auto Part, a leading up and coming Auto Parts retailer, head over to: www.mpautopart.com



About Empire Auto Body Parts

Empire Auto Body Parts founded in the year 2008, Mpautopart.com has shown a steady growth rate and continues to expand it's distribution channels quickly becoming one of the top companies in online auto parts shopping. We pride ourselves on reliable fulfillment and superb customer service.



Media Contact:

Empire Auto Body Parts

515 North 13TH Street

San Jose, Ca 95112

Tel : 408-784-9932

Email: empireautopart@gmail.com

Website: www.mpautopart.com