Empire Avenue Hires Monopolize Social Media (MSM)

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- As you know, Empire Avenue is filled with some of the most amazing and engaged Social Media members. Many in our community help companies and individuals with their Social Media presence. We’ve long realized that our small team cannot manage all our presences while giving you an experience on Empire Avenue. Since we often extol the virtues of using Empire Avenue as a marketplace with individuals and companies that can help you realize the value of your networks, we decided to swallow our own medicine.



This month, we’ve turned to the team at Monopolize Social Media (MSM) to help expand and manage our presence in many of our Social Media channels. So stay tuned folks, we’re going to have fun.



Who’s MSM you might ask, here’s a short blurb!



“Monopolize Social Media (MSM) delivers services that are tough to match by any other source which all started with an idea in mind to not only penetrate social networks but take over and drive traffic in force while building a brand for clients. Founded by Justin Matthew and Chris Cota (ATLCOMPUTERDUDE) the team has achieved top honours on every social network including Empire Avenue! Justin has been a leader in innovation and pioneer in social media on nearly every network and is well known as (JMHHACKER) from his YouTube days as business manager of top channel HouseHoldHacker. Everything you know about marketing, advertising, and social media has now evolved! Justin Matthew, Chris Cota, Adam Houlahan, Barbara Fariña, Daniel Stock, Dan Tulloh, Karen Michelle and Brittany Cruz are the team that makes it all happen! MSM Team Page.http://www.monopolizesocialmedia.com/site-pages/meet-the-team“



We’re excited to have MSM work with us on this endeavour. We hope to showcase many of our great Empire Avenue Community members, their work and their companies in the upcoming weeks and months. Not only might we promote your services, create mentorship opportunities for you but, as with MSM, use your services to help us grow Empire Avenue’s presence as we continue on our path towards accomplishing our mission!



Article source: http://blog.empireavenue.com/



Media Contact



Monopopolize Social Media

Atlanta Georgia HQ

4850 Sugarloaf Parkway

Ste. 209 - 308

Lawrenceville, GA 30044



- Monopopolize Social Media

- (404) 954-1242

- www.monopolizesocialmedia.com

- Chris Cota Vice President

- vp@monopolizesocialmedia.com

article link: http://www.monopolizesocialmedia.com/site-pages/meet-the-team