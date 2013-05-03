Empire Defense Products to Offer Self-Defense Products

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Empire Defense Products is a new website that has just been recently introduced and opened for every potential customer to access. The website is offering a wide array of self-defense products, which may prove to be beneficial especially these days.



The world is full or uncertainties. Together with that uncertainties are dangers that can truly harm a person and even lead to death once it is encountered. Throughout the passing of years, harmful events that are caused by humans just keep on getting worse every day. Due to that, more and more individuals are also being harmed even innocent ones.



In consideration with all the violent happenings that are occurring everywhere in the world, it is essential that individuals must also have and bring something with them, something that they can use especially during times of emergency or if the situation is a matter of life and death. Since not all individuals are taking self-defense classes or even know any simple self-defense moves to protect them in times of emergency, bringing objects that can serve as protection is really a must. That is the exact purpose why the website for Empire Defense Products has been presented and made available for accessibility of everyone.



Empire Defense Products is a company that is offering a wide range of self-defense products, home security and a lot more. These self-defense products include batons that are battery operated, bear spray, tasers, dog repellent, double trouble stun guns, cell phone stun gun, stun emergency light and flashlight, and pen knives. Moreover, individuals can also find hot shot stun guns, keychain pepper spray, knuckle blaster stun guns, kubotan, lipstick pepper spray, and microphone intruder alert. Other products include motion detector, pen, pepper gel, pepper spray, slingshot, RUNT stun gun, SM-100 stun gun, strobe light, stun baton, stun guns, and throwing stars.



Empire Defense Products is based in San Diego, California. The company aims to provide self-defense products that can easily be obtained because of its affordability. It is also a means not just to provide and present the availability of these products, but also as a means to decrease the violence that is taking place in the world.



Contact: Robert Griego

Company: Empire Defense Products

Address: 5038 Voltaire St., San Diego, California 92017

Email: EmpireDefenseProducts@gmail.com

Website: http://www.EmpireDefenseProducts.com